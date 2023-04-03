Polls-time govt main concern, not use of ballot or EVM: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party is least bothered about the election commission’s decisions to use ballot papers in all 300 seats instead of EVMs in the upcoming polls as their main concern is about the election-time government.

Speaking at an iftar party, he also alleged that a suffocating situation has been prevailing in the country as the government has been increasingly trying to suppress the people’s freedom of expression by repressing democracy-loving people, including politicians and journalists, as the national election is nearing.

“The election commission has said today (Monday) that ballot papers will be used in all seats in the election. “We don’t have even an iota of interest in the matter. We think the main crisis is who will be there in the government during the election and it’s our main concern,” the BNP leader said.

BNP hosted the iftar party in honour of politicians at Ladies Club in the city’s Eskaton area.