July Charter: Consensus on referendum, but complications persist

Although there is a consensus on holding a referendum over the July National Charter, several complications remain unresolved.

The central questions are whether the referendum will take place on the same day as the national election or beforehand, and how the proposals that have drawn differing opinions will be implemented.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) still hold divergent positions on those issues.

The BNP believes that the referendum should be held alongside the national election, using a separate ballot. Jamaat-e-Islami, however, wants the referendum to be held prior to the election. The NCP supports holding it on the election day but has demanded that a “July Charter Implementation Order” be issued beforehand.