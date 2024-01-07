Chattogram-16: Candidature of AL's Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury cancelled

The election commission has cancelled the candidature of Awami League Chattogram-16 candidate Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury.

His candidature was cancelled at the last stage of voting on Sunday.

EC secretary Jahangir Alam told newspersons that the candidate violated the electoral code of conduct several times. He has threatened the law enforcing agency today, Sunday. As a result, the EC has taken the decision of cancelling the candidature.