AL unveils election manifesto prioritising 11 key areas including protecting democratic systems

Bangladesh Awami League has unveiled its manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election prioritising 11 key areas that include ensuring affordable commodity prices and creating jobs.

With a theme of Smart Bangladesh, the party placed the manifesto with the slogan “Tangible development, employment will increase this time.”

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the manifesto at a programme at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel at around 10:30 am on Wednesday.