Inqilab Moncho blocks Shahbagh again
Leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho have begun a sit-in protest by blocking Shahbagh in the capital, demanding the arrest and trial of the killers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi. They have been carrying out programmes in Shahbagh for four consecutive days.
Today, Monday, the organisation started the sit-in at 2:15pm. The closure of Shahbagh intersection disrupted traffic on all surrounding roads.
According to the previously announced schedule, the blockade was supposed to begin at 2:00pm, but protesters started gathering at Shahbagh intersection after 12:00pm. They took positions on the road near the intersection and chanted slogans. After 2:15pm, they fully blocked the Shahbagh intersection.
Leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho have been holding a continuous sit-in protest at Shahbagh since Friday afternoon, demanding the arrest and trial of the killers of Osman Hadi. People from various professions and walks of life have also joined the protest.
Yesterday, Inqilab Moncho observed a full-scale blockade programme in divisional cities across the country. Later, at around 10:00pm, the organisation’s member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber, announced a four-point demand, including the arrest of the killers and the cancellation of work permits for Indians currently residing in Bangladesh.
On the ground, it was seen that leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho had taken positions after blocking all roads surrounding Shahbagh intersection. At regular intervals, they were chanting slogans demanding justice for Hadi’s killing. Some protesters had the national flag tied around their heads, while others wore it on their arms. Poetry recitations were underway, and some participants were singing songs composed in memory of Hadi.
At the time, the protesters were chanting slogans such as: “No compromise, only revolution—revolution, revolution”; “We will all become Hadi, we will keep fighting through the ages”; “Shahbagh wants justice—justice, justice”; “Brother Hadi gave his life, but July did not survive”; “We want justice, justice for Hadi’s murder”; “The Hadi of the people never dies”; “The freedom of Bangladesh—Osman Hadi”; and “The era of civility is over, we want justice in Bangladesh.”
Inqilab Moncho’s four demands are:
The trial of the entire chain of perpetrators—including the killers, planners, accomplices, those who assisted in escape, and those who provided shelter—must be completed within the next 24 days.
All work permits of Indian nationals currently residing in Bangladesh must be revoked.
If India refuses to extradite all killers who have taken refuge within its territory, Bangladesh must file a case against India in an international court.
Allies of fascism hiding within civil and military intelligence must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.