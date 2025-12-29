Inqilab Moncho blocks Shahbagh again

Leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho have begun a sit-in protest by blocking Shahbagh in the capital, demanding the arrest and trial of the killers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi. They have been carrying out programmes in Shahbagh for four consecutive days.

Today, Monday, the organisation started the sit-in at 2:15pm. The closure of Shahbagh intersection disrupted traffic on all surrounding roads.

According to the previously announced schedule, the blockade was supposed to begin at 2:00pm, but protesters started gathering at Shahbagh intersection after 12:00pm. They took positions on the road near the intersection and chanted slogans. After 2:15pm, they fully blocked the Shahbagh intersection.