Seven former top Chhatra Dal leaders contesting the election

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated seven former leaders who previously served as president or general secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal to contest the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Among them, five served as presidents of Chhatra Dal, while two served as General Secretaries.

The former Chhatra Dal presidents who have received BNP nominations are Fazlul Haque Milon, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury (Anee), Azizul Bari Helal, Sultan Salahuddin (Tuku), and Rajib Ahsan.

Among the former general secretaries, Amirul Islam Khan and Habibur Rashid are contesting the parliamentary election.