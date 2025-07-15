Swechchhasebok Dal blocks Shahbagh intersection
Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal, an associate body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Tuesday blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka protesting the deteriorating law and order situation across the country caused by the administration’s indifference, as well as the effort to hatch conspiracy to destabilise the country.
Leaders and activists of Swechchhasebok Dal occupied the Shahbagh intersection and blocked the roads around 6:15 pm, halting traffic through this strategic point of the capital.
Prior to this, Swechchhasebok Dal held a brief rally in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan at 4:00 pm. Several thousands of activists brought out a procession toward Shahbagh around 5:00 pm.
BNP joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Swechchhasebok Dal president SM Zilani, general secretary Rajib Ahsan, among others, led the procession.