Swechchhasebok Dal blocks Shahbagh intersection

Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal, an associate body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Tuesday blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka protesting the deteriorating law and order situation across the country caused by the administration’s indifference, as well as the effort to hatch conspiracy to destabilise the country.

Leaders and activists of Swechchhasebok Dal occupied the Shahbagh intersection and blocked the roads around 6:15 pm, halting traffic through this strategic point of the capital.