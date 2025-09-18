BNP took action against more than 7,000 members: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said his party took organisational action against more than 7,000 members on various allegations.

He said many of them were removed from their posts on allegations of corruption, extortion and misconduct, while some were expelled from the party.

Tarique Rahman provided the figure in a post from his verified Facebook page around 11:45am today, Thursday.

The BNP leader wrote in the post, “Discipline is not any weakness; rather it’s our strength. It has been proven once again through holding its own members accountable that BNP is quite sincere regarding honesty and we maintain the same standard as we demand from the ruling parties.”