BNP took action against more than 7,000 members: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said his party took organisational action against more than 7,000 members on various allegations.
He said many of them were removed from their posts on allegations of corruption, extortion and misconduct, while some were expelled from the party.
Tarique Rahman provided the figure in a post from his verified Facebook page around 11:45am today, Thursday.
The BNP leader wrote in the post, “Discipline is not any weakness; rather it’s our strength. It has been proven once again through holding its own members accountable that BNP is quite sincere regarding honesty and we maintain the same standard as we demand from the ruling parties.”
This way, the BNP wants to regain confidence among the youth, Tarique Rahman said adding, “The BNP always has modernised itself to meet the demand of time and to face the challenges.”
He further wrote, “We are further strengthening our direct contact and communication with the people. Our policies have been built on a 31-point programme that includes commitments on education, healthcare, youth employment, climate change and digital innovation. We want to prioritise inclusivity by ensuring greater participation of women, young leaders and professionals, so that the nation can move forward and politics remains devoted to serving the people.”
The challenges at present are separate. Therefore, the BNP’s initiatives must be rethought in a new-idea-driven way, he added.
Tarique Rahman also said that while upholding its own tradition, the BNP is prioritising a disciplined and forward-looking journey to build a modern Bangladesh. He added that ahead of the upcoming national election in February, the BNP’s goal is to ensure the trust of every voter in the country.