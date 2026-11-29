Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said the opposition will extend its sincere cooperation to the government if it announces its commitment to implementing the referendum verdict and the July Charter.

He further said there could be no unity or cooperation beyond that. At the same time, he questioned what kind of unity could be possible with the government if it did not abandon its double standards.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon.