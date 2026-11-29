How unity could be forged if govt doesn't abandon its double standards: Shafiqur Rahman
The Jamaat ameer also urged the government to clarify its position and abandon any “understanding” with those involved in movements involving arson and destruction.
Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said the opposition will extend its sincere cooperation to the government if it announces its commitment to implementing the referendum verdict and the July Charter.
He further said there could be no unity or cooperation beyond that. At the same time, he questioned what kind of unity could be possible with the government if it did not abandon its double standards.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
The Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party organised the event to discuss the life and work of its former Ameer Allama Sarwar Kamal Aziz.
Jamaat’s 23 proposals to the government
Speaking at the discussion, the Jamaat ameer said the current ruling party had been oppressed for 15 and a half years. Many might think the party had changed after winning the election, but, he said, it had forgotten everything from 6 August 2024, the day after the mass uprising, rather than after the election.
The Jamaat ameer said the opposition was not foolish enough to allow the government to retain power and continue all its misdeeds while expecting the opposition to act as its watchman or enforcer.
He alleged that the government had begun oppressing people in the style of the Awami League, causing suffering through extortion, land grabbing, corruption, realising commissions and political manoeuvring.
Referring to a minister who had described the July Charter in parliament as a “document of an endless deception”, the opposition leader said it was not the charter but the government that had deceived the nation endlessly.
Shafiqur Rahman also criticised the minister, saying that although he offered opinions on every ministry as if he were an expert on all portfolios, his performance in his own ministry was virtually non-existent.
The Jamaat ameer said the country's young people had sought far-reaching change. However, one section of them was being quickly forgotten: madrasah students. They were not being given any recognition, he said, calling this a cruel irony in a country where 91 per cent of the population are Muslims.
The opposition leader also referred to what he had told the prime minister during a one-to-one meeting.
If the government accepted these two demands, there would be no need to hold meetings or discussions to achieve national unity.
Shafiqur Rahman said he had told the prime minister that the government itself had undermined national unity.
There could be no national unity in the country without implementing the July Charter and the referendum verdict, he stated. “If the government accepted these two demands, there would be no need to hold meetings or discussions to achieve national unity.”
The Jamaat ameer also urged the government to clarify its position and abandon any “understanding” with those involved in movements involving arson and destruction.
He said many BNP leaders had been expelled from the party in different places for maintaining contacts with collaborators of the authoritarian regime. Yet, he alleged, those collaborators were being sheltered and patronised, and even invited to the inauguration of party offices.
“If the government does not abandon these double standards, what kind of unity could there be with it?” Shafiqur Rahman asked.
Opposition willing to sit for talks; government also positive
The Jamaat ameer said the opposition was not foolish enough to allow the government to retain power and continue all its misdeeds while expecting the opposition to act as its watchman or enforcer.
Addressing the discussion, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque said the government must make its position on the July Revolution clear.
According to him, if it stood in support of the revolution, they would participate in dialogue wholeheartedly. However, if it took a position against the blood of the martyrs, the BNP would face an existential crisis.
The discussion was chaired by Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party Acting Ameer Abdul Quayum Subhani.
Among others, Liberal Democratic Party Acting Secretary General Billal Hossain Miazi, Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Qader, AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, Bangladesh Development Party Chairman Anwarul Islam, Nizam-e-Islam Party Secretary General Musa bin Izhar and Senior Naib-e-Ameer Abdul Majed Athari addressed the event.
National Citizen Party (NCP) Senior Joint Convener Nasiruddin Patwary was also present at the programme.