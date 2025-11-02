NCP to take ‘Shapla Kali’ as electoral symbol, announces to float candidates in 300 constituencies

“We have decided to take the Shapla Kali symbol,” said Nasir Uddin Patwary. “Now, you may have a question; we haven’t yet received any explanation about the symbol, waterlily, from the election commission. The Commission’s arbitrary behaviour is evident, but should we remain stuck on the issue of symbols? Should we not move into the election phase? Therefore, we are making this decision keeping the greater national interest in mind.”

The NCP leader also claimed that the party has already received positive feedback nationwide regarding the Shapla Kali symbol.

“We have received encouraging responses from people across the country regarding this symbol,” he said. “It’s a step ahead of the traditional Shapla (waterlily) — now it’s Shapla Kali, meaning both the waterlily and the bud are included. The election commission, we believe, has gone a step further than we had thought, by combining the bud and the flower.”