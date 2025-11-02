NCP to take ‘Shapla Kali’ as electoral symbol, announces to float candidates in 300 constituencies
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has decided to adopt ‘Shapla Kali’ (waterlily bud) as its electoral symbol. The party has also announced plans to field candidates in all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election.
NCP chief coordinator, Nasir Uddin Patwary, made the announcement on Sunday following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the election commission (EC) headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon.
“We have decided to take the Shapla Kali symbol,” said Nasir Uddin Patwary. “Now, you may have a question; we haven’t yet received any explanation about the symbol, waterlily, from the election commission. The Commission’s arbitrary behaviour is evident, but should we remain stuck on the issue of symbols? Should we not move into the election phase? Therefore, we are making this decision keeping the greater national interest in mind.”
The NCP leader also claimed that the party has already received positive feedback nationwide regarding the Shapla Kali symbol.
“We have received encouraging responses from people across the country regarding this symbol,” he said. “It’s a step ahead of the traditional Shapla (waterlily) — now it’s Shapla Kali, meaning both the waterlily and the bud are included. The election commission, we believe, has gone a step further than we had thought, by combining the bud and the flower.”
Declaring the party’s intention to field candidates in all 300 constituencies, Nasir Uddin Patwary said, “People from any part of the country who are interested in contesting the election are welcome to approach our office, and we will consider their candidacies.”
He also urged the EC to expedite the registration process of the NCP.
Alongside Nasir Uddin Patwary, the NCP delegation in the meeting included the party’s joint convenor and policy & research lead Khaled Saifullah and joint member secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.