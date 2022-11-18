If country is self-sufficient in food, why talk of famine now: Fakhrul to PM

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the ruling Awami-League (AL) is anticipating famine ahead due to their looting for over a decade.

The prime minister said the famine is knocking the door. She is hearing the footsteps of famine. So why did she claim earlier that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food and farmers have no issues, Mirza Fakhrul asked.