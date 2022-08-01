CU BCL faction blocks university, ‘picks up’ shuttle train driver

They also demanded expulsion of Mohammad Ilias, the new joint secretary general of the committee and forming a new committee alleging there are controversies against the leaders selected in the committee.
A section of the leaders and activists of a faction of BCL, Bijoy, started the blockade. They announced to continue the blockade until their demands are met.
Abu Bakar Chowdhury, vice president of Chittagong University BCL and leader of Bijoy faction said, “Ilias must be expelled from Chhatra League. Many have got posts who were not active in the politics. A new committee has to be formed slashing them. Otherwise the blockade will go on.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor at Chittagong University said, “The BCL men who failed to secure any post in the committee, have been demonstrating the blockade at the campus from the night. We have been trying to control the situation talking to them. We can’t meet their demands as it is political issue.”
Vandalisation
Following the announcement of the 376-strong committee, the BCL men vandalised at least 40 rooms of five residential halls and beat up the committee’s relief and disaster affairs secretary Sahil Kabir. He took treatment at the university’s medical centre.
BCL central committee president Al Nahian Khan and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee gave approval to the committee.
Earlier, on 14 July 2019, partial committee was declared making Rezaul Haque president and Iqbal Hossain general secretary.
Shuttle train closed, driver picked up
Around 10,000 students commute by the shuttle train that commutes between Bottoli in the city and the campus for seven times every day. But the service is closed due to the blockade.
Railway east division general manager Md Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo, “Miscreants have picked up the driver in the morning. That’s why the movement of the train is closed.”
He condemned the incident.
Campus situation
CU’s acting registrar SM Monirul Hasan said, “The movement of bus service for teachers and officials’ remains closed. Class and exams will be suspended if the teachers and students do not come to the campus. I don’t think it would be possible to continue class and exams in this situation.”
Acting exams controller Chowdhury Amir Mohammad Musa told Prothom Alo that no exams will be held if the shuttle train remains closed.
Two factions
For long the Chittagong University BCL is divided into two factions. One is the follower of deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, son of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, former mayor of Chattogram. Another is the follower of AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram city Awami League general secretary.
CU BCL president Rezaul is the follower of Mohibul Hasan while general secretary Iqbal follows Nasir Uddin.
There are 11 factions of the two main factions. They are – Bijoy and Choose Friends with Care (CFC), Varsity Express, Concord, Banglar Mukh, 69, Ekakar, Red Signal, Ulka, Epitaph and Swadhinata.
Bijoy and Choose Friends with Care are the followers of Mohibul while the remaining nine groups follow Nasir Uddin.