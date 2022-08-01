CU BCL faction blocks university, ‘picks up’ shuttle train driver

Leaders and activists of a faction of Chittagong University Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who allegedly were deprived of posts in committee, have locked the main entrance of the university. Class and exams have been suspended due to this.

Movement of the Shuttle train between the city and the campus remained closed as the driver has allegedly been picked up.

The tension spread all over the campus following the announcement of full committee of the BCL’s Chittagong University unit on Sunday night. The leaders and activists of a faction started vandalising and indiscriminate beating and enforced the blockade.