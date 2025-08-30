Nur, several others injured in law enforcement agencies’ action

A clash broke out between activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad in Kakrail, Dhaka yesterday (Friday) evening. The incident occurred when a procession of Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of the JaPa office. Later, several people, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque, were injured in baton charges by law enforcement personnel.

Gono Odhikar Parishad alleged that while their procession was passing by in the evening, JaPa activists attacked them. JaPa, on the other hand, claimed that Gono Odhikar Parishad activists attacked JaPa members by bringing out a procession.

When contacted around 10:30 pm, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo that in protest against JaPa’s attack, their leaders and activists, including President Nurul Haque, were preparing for a press conference in front of their office at around 9:30 pm.

At that moment, members of police and army attacked them, leaving President Nurul Haque, Rashed himself, and over a hundred activists injured. Nurul Haque was seriously injured. He, along with six others, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.