Gono Odhikar-JaPa clash
Nur, several others injured in law enforcement agencies’ action
A clash broke out between activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad in Kakrail, Dhaka yesterday (Friday) evening. The incident occurred when a procession of Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of the JaPa office. Later, several people, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque, were injured in baton charges by law enforcement personnel.
Gono Odhikar Parishad alleged that while their procession was passing by in the evening, JaPa activists attacked them. JaPa, on the other hand, claimed that Gono Odhikar Parishad activists attacked JaPa members by bringing out a procession.
When contacted around 10:30 pm, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo that in protest against JaPa’s attack, their leaders and activists, including President Nurul Haque, were preparing for a press conference in front of their office at around 9:30 pm.
At that moment, members of police and army attacked them, leaving President Nurul Haque, Rashed himself, and over a hundred activists injured. Nurul Haque was seriously injured. He, along with six others, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Later, Rashed Khan spoke to journalists in front of the party’s central office in Bijoynagar. He said that Awami League and JaPa jointly carried out the attack on Gono Odhikar activists.
He further said that although there are cases against JaPa leader GM Quader, he is moving around freely without being arrested. Awami League’s organisational activities have been banned, but those of JaPa and other allies of the 14-party alliance have not been restricted.
Meanwhile, regarding the clash between JaPa and Gono Odhikar activists, Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna Division, told Prothom Alo that a procession of Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing by the JaPa office in Kakrail around 6:30 pm.
At that time, JaPa activists came out of their office. Soon after, both sides engaged in chasing and threw brickbats at each other. Several members of both parties were injured. After the clash continued for half an hour, police and army personnel brought the situation under control.
Masud Alam added that several police personnel were also injured while trying to control the situation. Among them, Inspector Anisur Rahman, 42, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
At around 9:30 pm, JaPa Secretary General Shamim Haider Patwary held a press conference where he said that the Gono Odhikar Parishad had held two meetings demanding the banning of JaPa and the arrest of the JaPa chairman.
He said he does not believe there is any justification for a political party to hold such a meeting. While leaving the meeting, Gono Odhikar Parishad activists threw bricks at JaPa members, injuring several of them. Later, when JaPa activists retaliated, prolonged chases ensued between the two sides.
Police and army personnel then intervened and brought the situation under control. Shamim Haider demanded a proper investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment for those responsible.