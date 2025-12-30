Khaleda Zia’s janaza 2pm tomorrow at parliament complex: Fakhrul
The janaza of BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Manik Mia Avenue. After the janaza, she will be laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, at 2:00 pm Wednesday.
He provided this information at a briefing today, Tuesday, around 2:45 pm, after an urgent meeting of the BNP standing committee at the party’s Gulshan chairperson office. The meeting had begun at 12:30 pm, with members of the standing committee in attendance. Earlier, a two-hour-long standing committee meeting was held at the Gulshan office under the leadership of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the janaza of Khaleda Zia will be led by the khatib of the national mosque, Baitul Mukarram. The entire janaza proceedings will be conducted by BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan. He added that everyone will participate in the janaza in an orderly manner and will attend her funeral.
Announcing a seven-day mourning period, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “The government has declared mourning and a general holiday, for which we thank them. At the same time, BNP has announced seven days of mourning. During this period, we will wear black badges, and black flags will be flown at every party office. Quran recitation and prayers will be held at all offices. We seek everyone’s cooperation in this regard.”