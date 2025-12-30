Khaleda Zia’s janaza 2pm tomorrow at parliament complex: Fakhrul

The janaza of BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Manik Mia Avenue. After the janaza, she will be laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, at 2:00 pm Wednesday.

He provided this information at a briefing today, Tuesday, around 2:45 pm, after an urgent meeting of the BNP standing committee at the party’s Gulshan chairperson office. The meeting had begun at 12:30 pm, with members of the standing committee in attendance. Earlier, a two-hour-long standing committee meeting was held at the Gulshan office under the leadership of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.