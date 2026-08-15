Rizvi, 3 others made BNP Standing Committee members
Four BNP leaders have been newly nominated as members of the party's National Standing Committee, the highest policymaking body.
They are senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Amanullah Aman, former acting convener of BNP Dhaka North unit Farhad Halim (Donor), and Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Md Ismail Zabihullah.
The BNP announced this in a press release on Saturday. The release, signed by the party’s assistant office secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain, said the four leaders were nominated as members of the National Standing Committee to strengthen organisational dynamism and in line with party decisions.
Among the new members, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has long served as the BNP’s senior joint secretary general.
Amanullah Aman previously served as convener of the BNP’s Dhaka North unit. Farhad Halim served as acting convener of the same organisational unit. Ismail Zabihullah currently serves as the prime minister’s adviser on public administration.
The BNP last held its national council on 19 March 2016. Following that council, the National Standing Committee was reconstituted. Several positions subsequently fell vacant due to the deaths and resignations of members, among other reasons.
The party has appointed new members to those positions at different times. This time, four leaders have been added to the Standing Committee at once.