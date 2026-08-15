Rizvi, 3 others made BNP Standing Committee members

Four BNP leaders have been newly nominated as members of the party's National Standing Committee, the highest policymaking body.

They are senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Amanullah Aman, former acting convener of BNP Dhaka North unit Farhad Halim (Donor), and Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Md Ismail Zabihullah.

The BNP announced this in a press release on Saturday. The release, signed by the party’s assistant office secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain, said the four leaders were nominated as members of the National Standing Committee to strengthen organisational dynamism and in line with party decisions.