Left Democratic Alliance demands election by December
Bam Gonotantrik Jote (the Left Democratic Alliance) has called for holding the national elections within the upcoming December.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, the alliance said, “The claim that no one but one party wants elections in December is far from the truth. Bam Gonotantrik Jote considers such remarks to be misleading and purposeful.”
The statement noted that it is not just one party, but more than 50 political parties, both registered and unregistered, want the general elections to be held in December. The alliance demanded that the necessary electoral reforms be carried out soon, the election be held within December as per people’s aspiration, and the power be handed over to the elected government.
They alleged that the interim government has adopted the evil strategy of delaying the election, in order to implement the agenda of American imperialism and to politically favour a new party formed with state backing.
The statement further noted that a newly formed political party along with certain extreme communal groups and parties, including some war criminals and perpetrators of crimes against humanity from 1971, are creating anarchy in the country, to foil the upcoming election.
These actions, the alliance warned, could plunge the country into a dangerously volatile situation.
The statement was jointly issued by Iqbal Kabir Zahid, central coordinator of the alliance and general secretary of the Revolutionary Communist League of Bangladesh; Shah Alam, president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB); Ruhin Hossain, its general secretary; Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (BASAD); Masud Rana, coordinator of BASAD (Marxist); Mushrefa Mishu, general secretary of the Democratic Revolutionary Party; and Abdul Ali, executive president of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh.