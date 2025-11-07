Conspiracy is underway again to destroy Bangladesh’s democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that a conspiracy is underway to destroy Bangladesh’s democracy again after the July mass uprising.

Today, Friday (7 November), speaking after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day,’ Mirza Fakhrul made the statement.

Present at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, were senior party leaders including BNP standing committee members Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Mirza Abbas.