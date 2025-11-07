Conspiracy is underway again to destroy Bangladesh’s democracy: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that a conspiracy is underway to destroy Bangladesh’s democracy again after the July mass uprising.
Today, Friday (7 November), speaking after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day,’ Mirza Fakhrul made the statement.
Present at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, were senior party leaders including BNP standing committee members Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Mirza Abbas.
The BNP secretary general said, “Today in Bangladesh, after the mass uprising, various attempts and conspiracies are underway to destroy democracy again.”
Mirza Fakhrul spoke about the significance and inspiration of ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day.’
He said, “Revolution and Solidarity Day inspires us to follow the path through which we can truly build a democratic state in Bangladesh. We can build a prosperous nation. We can genuinely establish the people’s right to vote. We can ensure the right to justice. Bangladesh will move forward with that goal, and BNP will move forward.”
He mentioned that BNP is working with that objective in mind.
Mirza Fakhrul referred to BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman as Bangladesh’s most popular leader.
Referring to the events of 7 November 1975, the BNP secretary general said that rescuing Ziaur Rahman from house arrest and entrusting him with the responsibility of running the state was a turning point in Bangladesh’s progress.
He ensured multi-party democracy, freedom of the press, independence of the judiciary, and the democratic rights of the people.
Mirza Fakhrul said that during the four years of his administration, Ziaur Rahman brought fundamental changes to the country. The foundation he laid for building a prosperous Bangladesh later helped the country move forward.
Jamaat-e-Islami has called for BNP to hold discussions regarding the country’s situation. When journalists asked Mirza Fakhrul about this, he did not agree to make any new comments on the matter. He stated that the statements sent in the press release represent BNP’s final position.
Today, leaders and activists of BNP’s affiliated organisations, including Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Shramik Dal, paid tribute at Ziaur Rahman’s grave. They came in small processions and offered their respects.