Quader for resisting patrons of militancy

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that militancy is the eternal enemy of culture and they are the anti-liberation forces.

"They do not belong to Bangladesh in their hearts. But Sonargaon was once the capital of ancient Bengal. We need not to make Sonargaon Museum a smart one as various history and traditions are related to it," he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders know that they will not be defeated if an election is held and that is why they have left the field.

After falling sick, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has admitted to hospital, he said, questioning "Isn't this sickness a political illness? Why was he suddenly admitted to hospital after announcing a movement programme? Mr Fakhrul has fallen sick after doing ill politics".

Quader said the AL is in power and it wants peace but the BNP is provoking in the name of the movement. "Stop this provocation; otherwise the people of the country will resist you".