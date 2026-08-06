"Didn't you see how we beat police until they bled?": NCP leader Jubairul Alam

Jubairul Alam, a central executive member of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that the Anwara upazila administration is still practicing nepotism.

He said, "We want to ask the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), we want to ask the Officer-in-Charge (OC); did you not see the 36th of July? How the enraged students and public burned down the police stations back then? Did you not see how we beat this police force, which runs on public money, until they bled...?"

Jubairul Alam made these remarks on Wednesday around 5:00 PM at a public rally organised by the 11-party alliance at the Chatori Choumuhani tunnel intersection in Anwara upazila of Chattogram.