"Didn't you see how we beat police until they bled?": NCP leader Jubairul Alam
Jubairul Alam, a central executive member of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that the Anwara upazila administration is still practicing nepotism.
He said, "We want to ask the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), we want to ask the Officer-in-Charge (OC); did you not see the 36th of July? How the enraged students and public burned down the police stations back then? Did you not see how we beat this police force, which runs on public money, until they bled...?"
Jubairul Alam made these remarks on Wednesday around 5:00 PM at a public rally organised by the 11-party alliance at the Chatori Choumuhani tunnel intersection in Anwara upazila of Chattogram.
The rally was organised to mark two years of the July mass uprising, demanding the implementation of the referendum's public mandate, democracy, justice, good governance and the establishment of people's rights.
The rally was held under the chairmanship of Anwara Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami President Abdul Ghani and was conducted by Upazila Jamaat Secretary Mohammad Abul Hasan.
Leaders and activists of the 11-party alliance were present at the event.
A video of the rally has spread on social media. Jubairul Alam also shared the 3.54-minute video published on a Facebook page on his own wall.
In his speech, Jobairul Alam said, "We see why this July mass uprising happened. We saw that all the state administrations, starting from the police administration... no one was wearing the uniform of the administration back then. Everyone had assumed the role of the Awami League and Chhatra League. No one from the opposition party could enter the upazila, police, or thana administration."
Jubairul Alam was heard saying in the video, "We still see... when we, from the opposition, want to tell the UNO something, want to tell an administrative official something, they say, 'Talk to the MP.' We still see that the Anwara upazila administration, the police administration, they are practicing partisan nepotism. We still see that no file moves in the upazila administration without the MP's directive."
"We still see that the government aid...we receive reports that all of it is divided among various leaders of the BNP... Under the guise of this family card, they are taking various types of appointments. But general students, general youth who are going there, are being told, 'Bring a recommendation from the MP," Jubairul said.
Addressing the upazila administration, Jubairul Alam said, "If you want to become the Awami League again, just as we will not let the Awami League return to state power in Bangladesh, we will not let anyone become the Awami League either, Insha Allah."
When asked, National Citizen Party (NCP) central executive member Jubairul Alam told Prothom Alo, "The full speech did not come out in the video. We do not want the anger of the people to increase further. Just like the situation during the July movement, we do not want such a confrontational situation with the administration again. This is what was meant in the speech. We want a discrimination-free Bangladesh."