BNP against banning any political party: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the party is not in favour of banning any political party.
“Who are we to ban political party. It is people who will decide,” Fakhrul told journalists after attending a meeting commemorating the second death anniversary of Sabih Uddin Ahmed.
He made the remark while replying to a question on the issues surrounding Jatiya Party.
He said what is happening centering Jatiya Party is a conspiracy to destabilize the country.
Non-issue has been made an issue to hatch new conspiracy, Fakhrul added.
Jatiya Party's central office at Bijaynagar in the city was vandalised and torched on Thursday night.