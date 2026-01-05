Business community raises concerns, Tarique Rahman offers assurance

Leading businesspersons and industrial entrepreneurs of the country met with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and informed him of the existing problems and challenges facing trade and commerce.

In particular, they highlighted issues relating to the law and order situation, shortages of gas and electricity in the industrial sector and bureaucratic harassment.

After listening to the concerns raised by the business community, Tarique Rahman gave assurances that if his party comes to power in the next election, initiatives will be taken to resolve these problems in consultation with business leaders.

The meeting was held on Sunday evening from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka.