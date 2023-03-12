BNP leaders begin meeting with eight EU ambassadors

Sayrul Kabir Khan also said that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been leading the BNP delegation in the discussion. BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, party’s organising secretary Shama Obayed and rights affairs’ secretary Asaduzzaman Asad are also in the delegation.
Earlier, the EU ambassadors met a delegation of ruling Awami League led by the party’s secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on 16 February. Charles Whiteley led the seven-member delegation of the ambassadors in the meeting.
Diplomatic sources said the EU ambassadors informed the AL delegation that it will send a team of election observers in the next (12th) parliamentary elections. A budget has also been allocated to observe the election in Bangladesh and several other countries.
AL delegation welcomed the EU’s decision to send the election observers, the diplomatic sources added.
The European Union did not send any election observers in the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018. EU formally informed about the decision to the Bangladesh authorities.