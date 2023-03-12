Politics

BNP leaders begin meeting with eight EU ambassadors

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A meeting between a delegation of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ambassadors of eight countries of the European Union began on Sunday morning.

The meeting has begun at the residence of Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, at around 10:00 am, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan to Prothom Alo.

Sayrul Kabir Khan also said that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been leading the BNP delegation in the discussion. BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, party’s organising secretary Shama Obayed and rights affairs’ secretary Asaduzzaman Asad are also in the delegation.

Earlier, the EU ambassadors met a delegation of ruling Awami League led by the party’s secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on 16 February. Charles Whiteley led the seven-member delegation of the ambassadors in the meeting.

Diplomatic sources said the EU ambassadors informed the AL delegation that it will send a team of election observers in the next (12th) parliamentary elections. A budget has also been allocated to observe the election in Bangladesh and several other countries.

AL delegation welcomed the EU’s decision to send the election observers, the diplomatic sources added.

The European Union did not send any election observers in the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018. EU formally informed about the decision to the Bangladesh authorities.

