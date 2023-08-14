Election commissioner Alamgir emphasises role of EC stated in Constitution

Md Alamgir was replying to queries from journalists at his office in the capital’s Agargaon.

Replying to a query on whether enhanced activities of the diplomats of different countries affect the operations of the election commission ahead of the parliament election, Md Alamgir Hossain the activities of the commission have no relation with this. This is a political matter, and the diplomats are discussing with the politicians and the commission is doing its work, he added.

Replying to another query on whether the EC can take any initiative inviting the two larger political parties to sit for dialogue, Md Alamgir insisted that the Constitution clearly states the responsibilities of the election commission. According to the Constitution, the responsibilities of the EC are to conduct president election, parliament election, formulation of voter list, delimitation of parliamentary constituency and any other responsibility bestowed on it through enacting a law.