People saw their role in 1971: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said that some people or certain groups are often heard saying that different parties have been seen in power at different times, and that this time people should “see” someone else (Jamaat-e-Islami).

The people of this country already saw that ‘someone else’ in 1971—how, in pursuit of their own interests, they killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The BNP acting chairman added, “Recently I have heard some individuals or groups saying in various places, and some even on social media, that we have seen this one, we have seen that one—now see this one. The ones they are telling us to ‘see’ were already seen by the people of the country back in 1971. In 1971, in order to protect their own interests, they killed hundreds of thousands of people—just as the fallen autocratic regime killed thousands of people before fleeing to hold on to power. Those who say, ‘Just give them a chance,’ should remember that the people of this country already saw them in 1971.”