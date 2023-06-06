Peter Haas meets Salman F Rahman, law minister Anisul Huq

The US ambassador Peter Haas held a meeting with the law minister Anisul Huq and the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman.

Peter Haas went to the office of Salman F Rahman on Tuesday morning. Law minister and a director general of the foreign ministry were present at the meeting.

Anisul Huq said the United States has something to say on the country’s labour act. The ambassador wanted to know the stance of the government on the act. The discussion will continue.

It is learnt that the prime minister will go to Geneva this month to attend the conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Before the tour, the United States has learnt the government stance over the labour act.