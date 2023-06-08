Load shedding: BNP submits memo to BPDB chairman

As part of the party’s countrywide programme, BNP’s Dhaka district unit submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) chairman protesting the ongoing load shedding and 'corruption' in the power sector.

The leaders and activists of BNP took position in front of China Market in the Nayapaltan area around 11:30am amid the inclement weather.

They led a procession towards BPDB’s Motijheel office around 12:30pm, but police put up a barricade when it reached Arambagh crossing.