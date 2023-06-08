Load shedding: BNP submits memo to BPDB chairman

As part of the party’s countrywide programme, BNP’s Dhaka district unit submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) chairman protesting the ongoing load shedding and 'corruption' in the power sector.
The leaders and activists of BNP took position in front of China Market in the Nayapaltan area around 11:30am amid the inclement weather.
They led a procession towards BPDB’s Motijheel office around 12:30pm, but police put up a barricade when it reached Arambagh crossing.
Later, the party observed a brief sit-in there, led by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Speaking at the programme, Rizvi said many power plants have been shut down for lack of fuel and energey, causing serious power outages across the country.
“A ruling party MP had said that electricity will be sold by street hawkers, but where is that power now,” he asked the government.
The BNP leader alleged that the current regime has snatched away all rights including the freedom of speech, from the people.
“This government has turned the entire country into a jail. All democratic forces are now united to get rid of this situation,” he observed.
Later, some leaders of the Dhaka district unit, including its president Khandakar Abu Ashfaq and general secretary Nipun Roy, went to the Power Development Board office and submitted the memorandum.
In the one-page memorandum, the party highlighted the dire situation the country’s people have been facing due to load shedding and demanded the government ensure an uninterrupted power supply.
BNP’s organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad said people are going through serious troubles due to ‘terrible’ load shedding all over the country.
“That's why we've submitted the memorandum to the chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board. We demanded immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply.”
The party also observed similar programmes in all districts to mount pressure on the government to end power outages.
Earlier on Tuesday, BNP announced to hold an hour-long sit-in programme in front of all the district offices of the Power Division across the country and submit the memorandum today (Thursday) to protest the ongoing load shedding and 'corruption' in the power sector.