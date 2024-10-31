BNP delegation to visit China
A four-member delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party is going to China on an invitation from the Communist Party of China.
The members of the BNP delegation are vice chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, organising secretary Anindya Islam Amit and Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal’s joint secretary Mahmuda Habiba.
A letter signed by the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement.
According to the letter, the BNP leaders have been invited to ‘Political Party Plus Cooperation’ programme in China’s capital Beijing on 7-16 November with delegation from political parties of South-East and South Asian countries. BNP is among different political parties.