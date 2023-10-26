Police ask for names of alternative venues, BNP adamant

BNP, however, remains adamant that it would organise the rally at Naya Paltan.

The other issues include the approximate number of people to gather at the rally, its time and space, places where loudspeakers to be installed, and if anyone from any other party will be present at the rally.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the DMP letter requesting the BNP to find alternative venues, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday said, “The BNP will organise the rally at Naya Paltan. This has been informed to the police in writing.”