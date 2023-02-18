BNP to march in all districts on Feb 25

The programme is meant for registering a protest against the rise in the prices of power and gas and essential items and mounting pressure on the government to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition and to accept the party’s 10-point demand.
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas launched the march programme in Mymensingh, while others of the same committee led the marches elsewhere, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Narayanganj, Nazrul Islam Khan in Sylhet, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in Chattogram, Selima Rahman in Barishal, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in Rajshahi, vice-chairmen Barkat Ullah Bulu in Khulna, Mohammad Shahjahan in Cumilla, AZM Zahid Hossain in Gazipur, Shamsuzzaman Dudu in Faridpur and joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal in Rangpur and announced fresh programme.
Besides, the 12-party alliance that has sprung out of BNP's old 20-party coalition, also marched in the capital near Fakirapool Water Tank and announced a similar programme for 25 February.
From December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement to bring down the government, or at least realise the all-important caretaker or non-party provision ahead of the next election.
Besides, the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka north and south city units observed march programme in five areas in the capital since 28 January.
The party also observed a march programme in all unions across the country on February 11 amid the allegations of attacks and obstruction by the ruling party activists and law enforcers.
BNP’s Dhaka north and south city units organised separate marches on Friday while a similar programme was observed in 11 other divisional cities today (Saturday).