Discussion in BNP
Who to be picked as President and Speaker?
Fifteen days have passed since the formation of the new government led by Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). At the party’s policymaking level, the two most important decisions now are—who will be appointed as President and who will become Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). Various discussions and reviews are underway within the party’s policymaking circles on these matters.
Several party sources have said that the BNP wants to place experienced and politically acceptable faces in the top positions of the state and parliament. Within the BNP, discussions include the names of several senior leaders and senior lawyers.
Who is becoming president
Responsible BNP sources say that the name of senior party leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is being seriously considered for the post of President. The name of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also under discussion.
However, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain’s name is being discussed more prominently. He has long been active at the policymaking level of the BNP and has also served as a minister. Due to his seniority and experience in party politics, he is reportedly being discussed more for the post of President.
When asked whose names are being considered as potential President, BNP secretary general and local government minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir questioned why there should be discussion about electing a President at this time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo last Tuesday night, he said, “There are three or four people in the BNP who are suitable to become President. But the question is, why discuss electing a President now? According to the Constitution, the current President’s term has not yet ended.”
However, many BNP leaders believe that the President elected during Sheikh Hasina’s government should be removed and a new President elected. Even from the opposition side, demands have been raised to remove the current President.
According to parliamentary practice, the Prime Minister becomes the Leader of the House. In addition, the ruling party selects the Deputy Leader of the House.
When asked about the selection of a Deputy Leader of the House, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the current Constitution does not provide for the election of a Deputy Leader of the House.
However, there are precedents in the past for appointing a Deputy Leader of the House. Some BNP leaders believe that there is also a necessity for it.
Potential candidates for Speaker
Among those whose names are being discussed as Speaker of the parliament are former education minister Osman Faruk and current liberation war affairs minister Major (retd.) Hafizuddin Ahmed. Both have experience and acceptability regarding parliamentary procedures. In addition, the name of senior Supreme Court lawyer Zainul Abedin is also under discussion.
Among them, Bir Muktijoddha (freedom fighter) Hafizuddin Ahmed has been elected member of parliament six times. He has long political experience. As balanced personalities in managing parliamentary proceedings, the names of both Hafizuddin Ahmed and Osman Faruk are coming forward.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Zainul Abedin has been elected as an MP for the first time. However, due to his long involvement in the legal profession and his expertise in the Constitution and parliamentary rules, he is also under discussion, according to multiple relevant sources.
When asked about the election of the Speaker, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that several leaders in the BNP are qualified to become Speaker. For example: Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, and Zainul Abedin.
The session of the 13th parliament will begin on 12 March. At the beginning of that session, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker must be elected.
In the meantime, on behalf of the BNP, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists last Monday that, in respect of the July National Charter consensus, one person from the opposition party will be made the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. For this purpose, the main opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has been asked to propose a name.
Constitutional provisions and procedure
Constitution states “Parliament shall at the first sitting after any general election elect from among its members a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker, and if either office becomes vacant shall within seven days or, if parliament is not then sitting, at its first meeting thereafter, elect one of its members to fill the vacancy.”
According to the Rules of Business of parliament, at least one hour before the time fixed for the election, any member may submit a written proposal addressed to the secretary of the parliament secretariat proposing another member for election as Speaker.
The proposal must be supported by a third member. A statement must be attached to the notice indicating that the person whose name is proposed agrees to serve as Speaker if elected.
No member may propose or second their own name. Nor may they preside during their own election. Properly moved and seconded proposals are put to vote in the order in which they are raised, and, if necessary, decisions are made through division voting. Once a proposal is adopted, the remaining proposals are not put to vote. The Deputy Speaker is elected in the same manner.
The elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker are administered the oath by the President; usually this oath is held at the President’s office located in the parliament complex. After the new Speaker takes the oath, the election of the Deputy Speaker may also be conducted under his or her chairmanship.
The President is also indirectly elected by the votes of members of parliament. Therefore, if there is a majority in Parliament, the decision of the ruling party ultimately prevails in this position as well. In the 13th parliament election held on 12 February, the BNP won more than two-thirds of the seats and formed the government.
Awaiting decision
Multiple relevant sources say that the BNP is not moving toward electing a President at this moment. The session of the 13th parliament will sit on 12 March. Preparations are being taken to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker before that.
The BNP has already selected the Chief Whip and Whips of parliament. The final decision regarding the President and Speaker positions will be made at a meeting of the party’s highest policymaking forum.
Considering experience, seniority, and political strategy together—who ultimately comes to the top positions of the state and parliament is now the subject of discussion in the political arena.