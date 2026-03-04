Who to be picked as President and Speaker?

However, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain’s name is being discussed more prominently. He has long been active at the policymaking level of the BNP and has also served as a minister. Due to his seniority and experience in party politics, he is reportedly being discussed more for the post of President.

When asked whose names are being considered as potential President, BNP secretary general and local government minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir questioned why there should be discussion about electing a President at this time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo last Tuesday night, he said, “There are three or four people in the BNP who are suitable to become President. But the question is, why discuss electing a President now? According to the Constitution, the current President’s term has not yet ended.”

However, many BNP leaders believe that the President elected during Sheikh Hasina’s government should be removed and a new President elected. Even from the opposition side, demands have been raised to remove the current President.

According to parliamentary practice, the Prime Minister becomes the Leader of the House. In addition, the ruling party selects the Deputy Leader of the House.