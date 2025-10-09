Manna, Saki among 120 candidates declared by Ganatantra Mancha

Ganatantra Mancha, a coalition of six left-leaning and progressive political parties, has announced the names of 120 candidates for the upcoming national election.

The names include the platform’s top leaders Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Zonayed Saki, Hasnat Kaiyum, and Saiful Haque.

At a press conference held today, Thursday, at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, the coalition’s coordinator Hasnat Kaiyum announced the names of the candidates. He stated that lists for the remaining seats out of the total 300 will be gradually released.