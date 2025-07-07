Fakhrul hopes election will be held in February
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed hope that the interim government will arrange elections by next February.
“We are all hopeful that through this election the country and the nation will return to democracy. The democratic rights of the people will be established. We believe the country will get on the right track,” said the BNP secretary general.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while responding to journalists’ queries today, Monday, at 10:00am after paying respects at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (R).
Afterward, he also visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Paran (R).
Following the shrine visits, at around 11:00am, the BNP Secretary General attended a prayer and discussion meeting organised by Sylhet district and city BNP at Sunrise Community Centre in Pathantula, Sylhet.
In response to questions from journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, “For the past 15 years we have fought against fascism. False cases have been filed against around 6 million of our leaders and activists. Several thousand of our people have been killed. Over 1,700 have been forcibly disappeared. The brave leader of Sylhet, Ilias Ali, is among those who were disappeared. Later, through the student and people’s uprising in July-August, the fascist Hasina was overthrown.”
Referring to a meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Mohammad Yunus and BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said, “In that meeting, a broad discussion was held regarding holding elections in February.”
Earlier at 9:25am, Mirza Fakhrul arrived at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on a flight from Dhaka.
Among those accompanying him on the trip were BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, AZM Zahid Hossain, Chairperson’s Adviser Habibur Rahman, and Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury.
Sylhet District BNP President Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that at 2:00pm, the BNP Secretary General will attend a programme at a hotel in the city to honour families of the martyred sons of Sylhet district from the July-August movement.