Fakhrul hopes election will be held in February

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed hope that the interim government will arrange elections by next February.

“We are all hopeful that through this election the country and the nation will return to democracy. The democratic rights of the people will be established. We believe the country will get on the right track,” said the BNP secretary general.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while responding to journalists’ queries today, Monday, at 10:00am after paying respects at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (R).

Afterward, he also visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Paran (R).

Following the shrine visits, at around 11:00am, the BNP Secretary General attended a prayer and discussion meeting organised by Sylhet district and city BNP at Sunrise Community Centre in Pathantula, Sylhet.