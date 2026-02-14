Chief adviser talks with Tarique Rahman, Shafiqur Rahman, Nahid Islam over phone

During the discussions, he said that due to the moderation, restraint and responsible conduct of the political parties, it was possible to maintain a festive and peaceful atmosphere across the country centering the elections.

Prof Yunus first spoke with Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on his party's landslide victory.

He later thanked Shafiqur Rahman and Nahid Islam for their success and for playing responsible roles in the post-election period.

The chief adviser expressed hope that in order to sustain the democratic process, political parties would continue to play similarly cooperative and positive roles in the future.

Prof Yunus called upon all to work together in unity to fulfill the expectations of the country's people.