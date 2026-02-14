Chief adviser talks with Tarique Rahman, Shafiqur Rahman, Nahid Islam over phone
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has congratulated and expressed thanks and gratitude to BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman and NCP convener Nahid Islam for their important contributions in helping make the election festive and peaceful through their responsible roles.
In separate telephone conversations, the chief adviser spoke with the leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), said the chief adviser's press wing this afternoon.
During the discussions, he said that due to the moderation, restraint and responsible conduct of the political parties, it was possible to maintain a festive and peaceful atmosphere across the country centering the elections.
Prof Yunus first spoke with Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on his party's landslide victory.
He later thanked Shafiqur Rahman and Nahid Islam for their success and for playing responsible roles in the post-election period.
The chief adviser expressed hope that in order to sustain the democratic process, political parties would continue to play similarly cooperative and positive roles in the future.
Prof Yunus called upon all to work together in unity to fulfill the expectations of the country's people.