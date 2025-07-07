Political parties agree not to use state of emergency politically: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission vice-chairman professor Ali Riaz has said the political parties agree to ensure that the declaration of a state of emergency should not be used politically under any circumstances.
“Political parties also agree to amend, add, subtract, change and revise all the provisions of Article 141 (a), (b), (c) of the existing constitution,” he told a media briefing after the end of the 10th day of the second phase of the talks of the commission with political parties at Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Monday.
Commission members Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Md. Ayub Mia and chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haidar were present at the time.
Ali Riaz said the declaration of a state of emergency and the expansion of subordinate courts at the upazila level were discussed during the commission’s meeting with the political parties today.
Article 141 of the existing constitution contains the issue of declaring a state of emergency, which did not have much scope for discussion in the past, he pointed out.
“In the context of the previous discussions, a revised proposal has been made by the Consensus Commission on declaring a state of emergency. This proposal needs more discussion in the next meeting. Future discussions will clearly state how much agreement has been reached on this issue,” he said.
He said the political parties and alliances participating in the discussions with the Consensus Commission have agreed on the phased expansion of subordinate courts at the upazila level.
However, the parties and alliances feel that some issues need to be taken into consideration for the expansion of subordinate courts, he said, adding, for example, the courts of the Sadar Upazilas should be attached to the District Judge Court and specified.
Ali Riaz also said the existing Chowki Courts, Island Courts and already established courts should be maintained and the necessary infrastructure should be built. There is no need to establish new courts in upazilas near the district headquarters, he said, adding that in this case, the necessary survey is needed.
The remaining upazilas should be established in phases, taking into account the population density, geographical location and characteristics, transportation system, distance, economic status, and number of cases.
Representatives of 30 political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosanmhati Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party participated in today’s discussion with the National Consensus Commission.