Political parties agree not to use state of emergency politically: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission vice-chairman professor Ali Riaz has said the political parties agree to ensure that the declaration of a state of emergency should not be used politically under any circumstances.

“Political parties also agree to amend, add, subtract, change and revise all the provisions of Article 141 (a), (b), (c) of the existing constitution,” he told a media briefing after the end of the 10th day of the second phase of the talks of the commission with political parties at Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Monday.

Commission members Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Md. Ayub Mia and chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haidar were present at the time.