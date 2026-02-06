Days of stripping voting rights through intimidation are over: Jamaat ameer

The ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has said that “if anyone attempts to seize polling centres by using brute force, they must be resisted firmly with the people standing together. Standing up for justice is not a crime. If someone comes to file a lawsuit, tell them to file the suit against Shafiqur Rahman. The days of stripping people of their voting rights through fear and intimidation are over.”

He made the remarks while addressing a public rally of the 11-party electoral alliance as chief guest at the Jhalakathi Government High School ground around 2:00 pm on Friday.

At the end of his speech, he formally introduced Jamaat-nominated candidates for the Jhalakathi–1 and Jhalakathi–2 constituencies and handed over the party symbol to them.

“Corruption, extortion, tender manipulation and illegal occupation will no longer continue in this country. During the previous regime, approximately Tk 28 lakh crore (28 trillion) was siphoned off abroad from Bangladesh. This money belongs to the people; it is the rightful wealth of the nation. We will initiate a state-level struggle to recover this money. If necessary, we will retrieve the country’s money even if it means pulling it out from the depths of their stomachs. There will be no leniency for the corrupt,” Shafiqur Rahman stated.