Days of stripping voting rights through intimidation are over: Jamaat ameer
The ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has said that “if anyone attempts to seize polling centres by using brute force, they must be resisted firmly with the people standing together. Standing up for justice is not a crime. If someone comes to file a lawsuit, tell them to file the suit against Shafiqur Rahman. The days of stripping people of their voting rights through fear and intimidation are over.”
He made the remarks while addressing a public rally of the 11-party electoral alliance as chief guest at the Jhalakathi Government High School ground around 2:00 pm on Friday.
At the end of his speech, he formally introduced Jamaat-nominated candidates for the Jhalakathi–1 and Jhalakathi–2 constituencies and handed over the party symbol to them.
“Corruption, extortion, tender manipulation and illegal occupation will no longer continue in this country. During the previous regime, approximately Tk 28 lakh crore (28 trillion) was siphoned off abroad from Bangladesh. This money belongs to the people; it is the rightful wealth of the nation. We will initiate a state-level struggle to recover this money. If necessary, we will retrieve the country’s money even if it means pulling it out from the depths of their stomachs. There will be no leniency for the corrupt,” Shafiqur Rahman stated.
Referring to Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, he said, “Hadi is the pride of Jhalakathi. He was a brave and defiant son of this soil. He does not belong to any individual or party; he belongs to the entire nation. He carried two dreams in his heart: one, a Bangladesh free from domination; the other, a discrimination-free, justice-based state. He laid down his life while fighting to realise those dreams. God willing, if we form a government, justice for Hadi’s killing will certainly be ensured.”
The Jamaat ameer further said, “The scales symbolise justice and fairness. But in today’s Bangladesh, there is no justice, only injustice prevails. Poor people do not receive justice in courts; the oppressed fail to reclaim their rights. Persecuted mothers and sisters wander for years without justice. We will no longer allow this politics of injustice to continue. God willing, if we form the government, injustice will be buried forever.”
Speaking about the state’s security forces, he said, “Those who risk their lives to defend the country take an oath to protect its independence and sovereignty. Yet, in reality, they are often deprived of due respect and fair recognition. If we form the government, we will ensure the dignity and honour of members of the army, police and other forces, so that they can carry out their duties with greater courage and integrity.”
Speaking on women’s security, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We do not want a Bangladesh where there is no guarantee of the dignity and safety of mothers and sisters. We want to build a state where women can move safely at home, outside, at work and in educational institutions. This is not merely a political statement—it is an integral part of Jamaat-e-Islami’s vision of the state.”
The rally, chaired by district unit Jamaat ameer Hafizur Rahman, was also addressed by special guests including Mahmudah Mitu, joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Jamaat’s central assistant secretary general Muazzem Hossain (Helal); Jhalakathi–2 candidate SM Neamul Karim; Jhalakathi–1 candidate Fayzul Haque; and Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mustafizur Rahman (Iran), among others.
‘Voting like past practices will no longer continue’
Following the Jhalakathi rally, later in the afternoon, Shafiqur Rahman addressed another public meeting as chief guest at the Pirojpur Government High School ground.
He then formally introduced and handed over party symbols to the 11-party alliance-nominated candidates for the three Pirojpur constituencies.
Addressing the gathering, the Jamaat ameer said, “The old culture of past history in Bangladesh will no longer continue, the old culture of voting will no longer persist. You will cast your vote, and I will cast mine. The notion that I will cast both my vote and yours is over. If anyone thinks of stealing votes or engineering the election in the days ahead, no matter how powerful they are, we will not let it pass, Insha Allah. From now on, vigilance must begin. We will not spare any thief.”
“We will not offer unemployment allowances to young people. Young people, what do you want? You want work. Insha Allah, we will provide you with works. We don’t want to insult our youth by offering unemployment handouts. Our July fighters never marched demanding unemployment benefits; they demanded rightful employment. We promise that regardless of caste, ethnicity, religion or gender, whoever is suited to a particular job will be given that job, Insha Allah,” he added.
Shafiqur Rahman further said, “In a Bangladesh based on justice and fairness, we may not be able to pay equal salaries to everyone serving the state across all professions—government, semi-government, private or autonomous institutions. But the government will be obliged to provide fair remuneration in accordance with each person’s dignity and status. We want them to live with dignity and to serve the country by fully realising their potential.”
Pledging to build a united Bangladesh, he said, “This nation will no longer bite itself over old grudges. We will not allow anyone to divide the nation again. ‘United nation, united Bangladesh’—this is our slogan. Insha Allah, we will move forward with it.”
“This time, two votes are needed for justice. One is a referendum. What will you say in the referendum? ‘Yes’ means freedom; ‘No’ means subjugation. Insha Allah, the first vote on the 12th will be ‘Yes’, and ‘Yes’ will prevail with everyone together. The second vote is for a Bangladesh of justice and fairness. We pray to Almighty Allah that on the 13th, this country will be reborn as a new nation,” the Jamaat ameer added.