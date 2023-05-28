BNP sees both opportunity and risk

The new visa policy the United States has announced for Bangladesh to ensure a free and fair election process in the country has created opportunities for the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), think the top leaders of the party. But there are some risks too due certain opacity in the policy. This could turn into a matter of concern later, the party said. That is why the top leaders have been discussing how to use the US visa policy in the party’s favour, avoiding risks and worry.

The leaders of the de facto opposition also want to consider the matter as a positive development as the US visa policy was announced in the wake of their long movement.

Through this announcement of the US, the justification of BNP’s demands regarding free, fair and neutral elections have been proven finally, said the party leaders. In this context, they have been discussing how much pressure they would be able to exert on the government to press home their demand of holding next (12th) parliamentary election under a non-party caretaker government.

The new visa policy of the US said those who will impede the process of holding free and fair general elections, will come under its purview of restriction.