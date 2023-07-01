PM Hasina seeks vote for 'Boat' in upcoming national elections

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today, Saturday sought vote for her party's electoral symbol 'Boat' in the next general election.

"Awami League has helped the country gain independence, brought economic emancipation, socio-economic development and arranged food, clothes as well as accommodation for its people (countrymen). So, vote for Awami League's electoral symbol 'Boat' in the next general election," she said.

The Premier made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the leaders and activists of local Awami League and its associate bodies, local representatives and commoners at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League Office on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sheikh Hasina said the fortune of the public is changed when the Awami League assumes power. Briefly describing her government's efforts to ensure the country's overall development in the last 14 and half years, she came down heavily on those who are blinded to the massive development.