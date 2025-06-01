SC didn’t give any observation about Jamaat’s electoral symbol: EC lawyer

Election Commission’s lawyer Towhidul Islam has said that today’s verdict by the Appellate Division upholds the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami granted by the EC.

However, the court did not make any observations regarding the allocation of the party’s electoral symbol., he added.

The Appellate Division has overturned a verdict issued by the High Court more than a decade ago that had declared Jamaat’s registration as a political party illegal.

The four-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the verdict today, Sunday. EC lawyer Towhidul Islam shared his reaction with Prothom Alo following the ruling.

Towhidul Islam said, “In 2008, the EC registered Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party. The Appellate Division has now cancelled the High Court verdict that declared this registration illegal. As a result, Jamaat’s registration with the EC remains valid. However, the court did not make any observations about the allocation of the party’s electoral symbol.”

The court stated in its ruling that any pending registration issues or other matters related to the party must be resolved by the EC through the full application of constitutional mandates—both judicial and legal.