Chhatra Dal panel’s VP candidate alleges blueprint for Chhatra Shibir victory

Speaking at an emergency press conference at Maulana Bhashani Hall around 1:00 pm on Thursday, four hours after voting began, Sadi Hasan said the Chhatra Dal-backed panel had been encouraged by the overwhelming support of general students and was optimistic of winning in the JUCSU election.

In a written statement, he alleged, “On the night before voting, we saw on social media that the Election Commission procured JUCSU ballot papers and OMR machines for vote counting from a relatively unknown company, linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, bypassing due purchase procedures.”

“This was done with the intention of ensuring victory for the Shibir panel,” he added.