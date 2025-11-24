Attackers, instigators involved in assaulting bauls must be booked: NCP
The religion and harmony cell of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has condemned the attack, chase, and intimidation carried out against supporters of baul artist Abul Sarkar in Manikganj.
They said the incident in Manikganj must be investigated impartially and thoroughly, and the attackers and instigators must be brought under the law. Any allegation or difference of opinion must be resolved through law, justice, and peaceful dialogue – not by mobs or groups.
This was stated by the NCP today, Monday, in a press release. The statement was issued on behalf of the party by Tarek Reza, secretary of the NCP’s religion and harmony cell.
In the statement, the religion and harmony cell said that the cell has observed with deep concern – and strongly condemns – the attack, chase, and intimidation carried out against supporters of baul artist Abul Sarkar amid rising tension surrounding him in Manikganj. Whatever the disagreements or allegations may be, violence, harassment, or lawlessness has no legitimacy.
The NCP stated, “Baul, fakir, Sufi, and various strands of tasawwuf have made rich contributions to Bangladesh’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Preserving this diversity means safeguarding our humanistic state philosophy and the continuity of our historical harmony. Bangladesh belongs to all – here we must build a culture of listening and understanding, not suppressing differing views.”
The NCP further said, “Differences in religious interpretations or opinions may exist, and at times they may lead to debate. But the solution can never be violence or retaliation. For generations, responsible Islamic scholars (‘alem society’) of this country have conveyed religious teachings to people through peaceful invitation, patience, wisdom, and good conduct – that is our national heritage. When tension or misinterpretation arises in society, this peace-loving scholar community has always guided people toward restraint, peace, and respect for the law. There is no place for violence in matters of religion or society – those who have remained steadfast on this principle, we stand in solidarity with them. Peaceful invitation and knowledge-based dialogue are the true guidance of faith; this needs to be reaffirmed even more strongly today.”
The statement demanded state-level assurance of the safety and constitutional freedom of expression of all cultural and spiritual communities, including Baul–fakir–tasawwuf practitioners.
It added, “Rejecting the politics of provocation, division, and violence, religious leaders, civil society, and political leadership must further strengthen the path of harmony, restraint, and mutual respect. Injustice can never be corrected with injustice. Violence is replaced only by justice, patience, and humane conduct. We always stand for peace, solidarity, and the rule of law. Bangladesh belongs to everyone; to make it a safe, humane, and justice-oriented society, everyone must act responsibly.”