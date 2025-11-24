Attackers, instigators involved in assaulting bauls must be booked: NCP

The religion and harmony cell of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has condemned the attack, chase, and intimidation carried out against supporters of baul artist Abul Sarkar in Manikganj.

They said the incident in Manikganj must be investigated impartially and thoroughly, and the attackers and instigators must be brought under the law. Any allegation or difference of opinion must be resolved through law, justice, and peaceful dialogue – not by mobs or groups.

This was stated by the NCP today, Monday, in a press release. The statement was issued on behalf of the party by Tarek Reza, secretary of the NCP’s religion and harmony cell.