Consensus commission amends proposals in response to differing opinions on reform: Ali Riaz

The National Consensus Commission’s Vice President Professor Ali Riaz has said that the commission is trying to revise and resubmit the proposals whenever political parties express differing views on any reform proposals.

Ali Riaz mentioned that there is a visible trend towards consensus among political parties through dialogue.

He said that since the parties are emphasising structural changes, the commission is trying to stay aligned with them.

He made these remarks at the start of the 10th session of the second phase of discussions with political parties, held today, Monday, at the Foreign Service Academy’s Doel Hall in Dhaka.

Today’s agenda includes the expansion of subordinate courts at the upazila level, the declaration of a state of emergency, and women’s representation.