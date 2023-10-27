BNP gets permission to organise grand rally at Naya Paltan: Home minister

He further said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner will speak about this in detail.

BNP on 18 October announced the grand rally, to be organised on 28 October, as part of its ongoing movement seeking resignation of the government before the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Following the announcement of BNP, governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) also announced a ‘peace and development’ rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the same day.