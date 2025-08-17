BNP takes counter-strategy to woo Islamists

The rise of right-wing forces in post–5 August politics—particularly the ongoing effort by Islamic parties to unite ahead of the next national election—has put the BNP in a dilemma.

The party’s policymakers believe that, in the absence of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned), Islamists may emerge as BNP’s main rival in the upcoming election. In this context, BNP is also devising counter-strategies, taking into account the Islamist “vote bank.”

As part of this, BNP has taken initiatives to meet and strengthen ties not only with various Islamist parties but also with important religious figures in the country.

Recently, BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed met Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s Ameer Allama Muhibbullah Babunagari, Chattogram Hathazari Madrasa's director general Mufti Khalil Ahmad Qasemi, chief Shaykhul Hadith Sheikh Ahmad and Shah Sharsina Darbar Sharif’s pir Abu Nasr Nesar Uddin Ahmad Hossain.

They sought blessings, advice, and cooperation for BNP ahead of the election.