Closely monitoring pension, quota movements: Quader

Quader, also road, transports and bridges minister said, "We are observing closely. I believe the issues will be resolved. The issue for which the students are in movement is not a decision of the government; it is a court ruling. This is under court's jurisdiction."

Quader said he has been in touch with the teachers but couldn’t specify when a meeting would be held.

In response to a question over the wealth statements of government employees, he said there should be no objection to submit wealth statements. “Why objection? If I work honestly, what is the issue with disclosing assets?"