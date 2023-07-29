AB Party rally rejects 'unelected regime', condemns attacks on opposition

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a protest rally on Saturday, calling upon the people to say ‘no’ to the 'unelected regime'. The rally paraded Kakrail, Bijoy Nagar and Paltan areas of the capital.

The rally was addressed by the party's joint conveners Abdul Wahab Minar and Tajul Islam, member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju, and joint member secretaries Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan.



Abdul Wahab Minar condemned the widespread political violence of the ruling party and police against the opposition. He said, "We strongly condemn severe brutality by the law enforcement agencies causing serious injury to the democracy protesters. The regime destroyed our electoral system. The current political deadlock is due to this unelected authoritarian government. The only solution is return to electoral democracy through a free, fair and credible election."



Tajul Islam said the ruling party took us back in sixties when we had to fight the military junta for restoration of democracy and holding participatory election.



Mojibur Rahman Monju said the ruling party’s so-called ‘peace rally’ was nothing but a provocation to peaceful political programmes of the opposition alliance.