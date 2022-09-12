Zila parishad polls: Aged leaders rehabilitated again

The ruling Awami League has nominated aged persons to contest zila parishad elections scheduled to be held on 17 October.

In 60 Zila parishads of the country, the average age of the persons, who got Awami League nomination, is over 68.

Among them five are over 80 while 20 of them are over 70 years old.

They are known as 'deprived' leaders in local Awami politics as most of them were denied nomination for Awami League in parliament elections in different times.

On Sunday at a joint meeting of Awami Leagu's parliament and local government people's representative nomination board, these 60 names were announced. However, the nomination for Satkhira was not announced.

The age and political situation inside the party of those candidates were collected through the information sent by local correspondents of Prothom Alo and through discussion with local politicians.

Apart from three hill tracts districts (Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari) zila parishad election of all other 61 district is scheduled to take place on 17th October.

General voters do not vote in the election. Elected representatives of upazila parishads, city corporations, pouroshavas and union parishads are the voters of this election.