BNP hatching conspiracy to destroy peaceful environment of polls: Quader

The AL general secretary said military dictator Ziaur Rahman sent the country's democracy in exile after seizing the state power unconstitutionally and he presented a curfew-mark democracy before the nation.
Under the martial law, Zia arranged 'Yes-No Vote' in 1977, the presidential polls in 1978 and the general elections in 1979, he said.
Later, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, wife of Zia, followed in the footprints of her husband, Quader said, adding that in continuation of that, Khaleda held an election of farce on 15 February in 1996 aiming to grab the state power.
He said the BNP chief stigmatised the national parliament by selecting a self-confessed killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Opposition Leader of the House.
Against the backdrop of mass movement, the BNP was compelled to postpone elections in 2007 under 'General Closed Act-1897', he said.
Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said Begum Zia stated that the AL would not be able to assume the state power in next 100 years but BNP secured only 29 seats in the 2008 general elections.
The issue of confiscation of security money in elections proved the political bankruptcy of BNP, he added.
Urging BNP to join the next general elections, the AL general secretary said if BNP participates in the next elections, it will be understood who would have the security money in elections.
He said the Awami League has traditionally had the non-communal policy and cherished it through its historical struggle, while "building non-communal state and social system is one of the pledges of our great Liberation War".
Quader said the BNP and its allies have always perpetrated torture on minorities in a well-planned manner.
They (BNP and its allies) are engaged in an evil attempt to make Bangladesh uninhabitable for minorities and dissidents, he said.
After the 2001 elections, the road transport and bridges minister said, the BNP's terrorist forces carried out barbaric torture on the Hindu community in the country.