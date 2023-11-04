BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown (hartal) in Chattogram for Sunday protesting against the arrest of the party’s presidium member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
BNP Chattogram city, south, and north units announced the shutdown in a press release sent to the media on Saturday.
The hartal will be enforced along with the two-day countrywide blockade set to begin from 6:00am on Sunday.
UNB adds: BNP’s vice-chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Mir Md Nasir Uddin, chairperson’s advisors Golam Akbar Khandaker, SM Fazlul Hoque, central committee’s Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim and city unit BNP Convenor Dr Shahadat Hossain, among others, urged the party activists to observe the hartal peacefully.