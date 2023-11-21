BNP chairperson's adviser Ataur arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested BNP chairperson's adviser Ataur Rahman Dhali from Basila of Mohammadpur in the capital on Tuesday.
RAB-2 in a WhatsApp message said Ataur is the mastermind behind the torching of vehicles, vandalism and sabotage in Mohammadpur areas.
After the arrest, he was handed over to the Mohammadpur police station.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mohammadpur division additional deputy commissioner Mritunnjoy Dey said there are cases against Ataur Rahman Dhali on charges of vandalism and arson attacks.
BNP chairperson's press wing official Shamsuddin Didar said RAB picked Ataur Rahman Dhali from Basila on Tuesday.