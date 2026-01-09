University elections never influenced national polls: Mirza Fakhrul

University (student union) elections have never had any influence on national elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

He made the remarks in response to a question from journalists at his residence in Thakurgaon in the morning.

Referring to the success of Islami Chhatra Shibir in student union elections at universities, Mirza Fakhrul further said the issue requires in-depth research.